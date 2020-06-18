25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate confirms D.C. circuit court nominee as Trump continues to reshape judiciary

Judge Justin Walker is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be a U.S. circuit judge for the District of Columbia Circuit on Capitol Hill on May 6 in Washington, D.C.

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of 38-year-old Kentucky district court judge Justin Walker to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., CNN reports.

Why it matters: Walker's appointment to one of the most powerful courts in the country illustrates how President Trump has reshaped the federal judiciary during his first term. Walker's appointment is the 199 to the federal bench since Trump took office.

Details: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was the only Republican to oppose Walker's confirmation.

  • Walker is a protégé of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's, who lobbied for his nomination, per the New York Times.
  • Walker received his district court confirmation last year after being rated “not qualified” by the American Bar Association, given what was characterized as a lack of experience.

Coronavirus dashboard



  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 8,400,320 — Total deaths: 450,435 — Total recoveries — 4,109,183Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,163,290 — Total deaths: 117,717 — Total recoveries: 592,191 — Total tested: 24,937,877Map.
  3. 2020: President Trump will turn his Tulsa comeback rally into a massive festival.
  4. Public health: Oklahoma is among the states with the biggest case growth.
  5. Business: Companies reap windfalls from stimulus tax breaks.
  6. 🏀 Sports: Inside the NBA's Disney bubble.
Poll: 63% of Republicans say country is heading in the wrong direction

President Trump at the White House on June 17.

74% of Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, including 63% of Republicans — up from 42% in May, according to a new poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Why it matters: President Trump generally enjoys strong approval ratings within the Republican Party, but the state of the country may be eroding some of that support.

Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads with symbol once used by Nazis



Facebook has taken down an ad from the Trump campaign that went after antifa and leftist groups with a prominent display of an inverted red triangle in a black outline, a symbol the Nazis used for political dissenters.

Why it matters: Facebook has given politicians and campaigns wide latitude in what they say on its platform, but this appears to have been a step too far.

