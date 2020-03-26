15 mins ago - Economy & Business

The forgotten firms in the Senate relief bill

Dan Primack

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Senate late last night passed a $2.2 trillion safety net for the American people and American businesses. But not all businesses were included. The package left out thousands of small companies owned by private equity firms.

Details: The legislation includes $350 billion in small business loans for companies with fewer than 500 employees. That's a liberalization of typical SBA rules, which are more industry-specific in terms of employee number and revenue.

Yes, but: One rule that still applies is that private equity-owned companies are considered "affiliated" with all of the private equity firm's other portfolio companies.

  • That means if you have 300 employees but are owned by a private equity firm whose portfolio companies employ a total of 1,000 people, you don't qualify.

Same goes for if a VC firm controls over 50% of a startup's voting stock, or if two or more VC firms combined "are large compared to other stock holdings."

  • Also left out are all cannabis-related companies, as they've historically been blocked from participating in SBA programs.
  • It's possible that there will be more lenient guidance added to deal with these exemptions, but it wasn't in the 800-plus pages voted on last night.

The new bill does have exemptions for small businesses in the restaurant, restaurant supply chain, and hospitality sectors — plus some carve-outs for SBIC-backed companies.

How it works: The bill asks Treasury to establish also includes a middle-market lending program for companies with between 500 and 10,000 employees, that potentially could help larger PE-backed companies. This is part of the broader $454 billion direct lending pool.

  • All direct loans would include several conditions while the loan is outstanding, including employment retention requirements, no dividends or stock buybacks, and no forgiveness.
  • The bill language says Treasury will "endeavor" to create the middle-market program, which seems a bit wishy-washy.
  • We still do not know how companies would apply for such loans, or any specific qualifying requirements besides employee number (kind of like the Fed's still-amorphous Main Street lending program, announced earlier in the week).

The bottom line: Most American businesses, small and big, were helped last night. But a wide swath of smaller, private equity-backed companies —e verything from manufacturers to services companies to software providers — were forgotten.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva

What's in the coronavirus bill for Silicon Valley

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

There are a few provisions for Silicon Valley in the massive $2 trillion package to cushion the coronavirus' economic impact that Congress is on the brink of passing.

Why it matters: Some startups are facing layoffs and shutdowns, and millions of gig economy workers and Airbnb hosts are being strained by the sudden shift in consumer behavior.

Go deeperArrow5 hours ago - Technology
Courtenay Brown

Fed unveils aggressive measures to shore up economy

Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve announced a broad slate of programs to make sure credit flows to businesses and consumers as coronavirus safety measures cripple the economy.

Why it matters: The Fed’s announcement early Monday is the most aggressive step so far this year — and the markets responded in kind, with futures rising steeply ahead of the market's open.

Go deeperArrowMar 23, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

Small cap stocks have lost

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

When President Trump launched the U.S. into a trade war in 2018, many fund managers argued that small-cap stocks were poised to outperform because their business would be immune to tariffs and uncertainty.

What's happening: They did well over the course of that year but after Tuesday's 3.5% decline, the Russell 2000 index, which tracks many of the nation's small public companies, has fallen to near its closing level from February 2018.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Economy & Business