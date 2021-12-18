Senate cuts deal on Nord Stream 2 to end Cruz blockade of Biden's ambassador picks

Sign up for our daily briefing
From left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) appear on "Meet the Press" in January 2013. Photo: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Ted Cruz (R) cut a deal overnight to hold a vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions next month in exchange for the Texas senator lifting his hold on more than three dozen of President Biden's ambassador picks.
Why it matters: Biden has fallen far behind his predecessors in the rate at which his ambassadorial and other high-level State Department picks have been confirmed, leaving gaping holes in critical foreign-policy and national-security roles.
- Cruz lifted 32 of his holds in exchange for a vote before Jan. 14.
Catch up quick: Biden in May waived sanctions on the operator of Nord Stream 2 as a gesture of goodwill toward long-time U.S. ally Germany, which pledged to act if Russia used energy as a "weapon" to achieve its political goals.
- But a growing bipartisan chorus of lawmakers on the hill have aggressively pushed for the U.S. to reimpose sanctions as Russia threatens Ukraine.
The big picture: The Senate early Saturday confirmed more than 30 of President Biden's ambassadorial picks, breaking a logjam that critics have said posed a national security risk.
- Cruz and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) have slowed down the process by repeatedly objecting to the Senate moving forward via unanimous consent.
Details: The Senate early Saturday morning voted 48-21 to confirm Rahm Emanuel, the former lawmaker and chief of staff in the Obama White House, as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan.
- Eight Republicans crossed the aisle to back Emanuel, who was also mayor of Chicago, while three Democrats — Massachusetts Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley — voted against his confirmation.
- Senators confirmed the other nominees, including those who will represent the United States in Somalia, Spain and Vietnam, by voice vote.