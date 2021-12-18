Sign up for our daily briefing

Senate cuts deal on Nord Stream 2 to end Cruz blockade of Biden's ambassador picks

From left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) appear on "Meet the Press" in January 2013. Photo: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Ted Cruz (R) cut a deal overnight to hold a vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions next month in exchange for the Texas senator lifting his hold on more than three dozen of President Biden's ambassador picks.

Why it matters: Biden has fallen far behind his predecessors in the rate at which his ambassadorial and other high-level State Department picks have been confirmed, leaving gaping holes in critical foreign-policy and national-security roles.

  • Cruz lifted 32 of his holds in exchange for a vote before Jan. 14.

Catch up quick: Biden in May waived sanctions on the operator of Nord Stream 2 as a gesture of goodwill toward long-time U.S. ally Germany, which pledged to act if Russia used energy as a "weapon" to achieve its political goals.

  • But a growing bipartisan chorus of lawmakers on the hill have aggressively pushed for the U.S. to reimpose sanctions as Russia threatens Ukraine.

The big picture: The Senate early Saturday confirmed more than 30 of President Biden's ambassadorial picks, breaking a logjam that critics have said posed a national security risk.

  • Cruz and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) have slowed down the process by repeatedly objecting to the Senate moving forward via unanimous consent.

Details: The Senate early Saturday morning voted 48-21 to confirm Rahm Emanuel, the former lawmaker and chief of staff in the Obama White House, as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan.

  • Eight Republicans crossed the aisle to back Emanuel, who was also mayor of Chicago, while three Democrats — Massachusetts Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley — voted against his confirmation.
  • Senators confirmed the other nominees, including those who will represent the United States in Somalia, Spain and Vietnam, by voice vote.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 17, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democrats fail to deliver year-end Build Back Better deal

Sen. Joe Manchin walking through the Capitol basement on Wednesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats will conclude the year without delivering on President Biden's top priority: his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda.

Why it matters: As predictable as that outcome may have been, it still has consequences for the party. Beyond the political ramifications of failing to meet a promised deadline, the chief concern is that dragging out negotiations will result in a smaller package during a midterm year — or no package at all.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Dec 16, 2021 - World

Senate confirms Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China

Nicholas Burns. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Senate voted 75-18 on Thursday to confirm Nicholas Burns, a widely respected former career diplomat, as U.S. ambassador to China.

Why it matters: Burns — the first Senate-confirmed ambassador in Beijing in more than 14 months — will inherit the most complex and high-stakes bilateral relationship in the world.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
Jan 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy
Off the Rails

The siege

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

On Jan. 6, White House deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger entered the West Wing in the mid-afternoon, shortly after his colleagues' phones had lit up with an emergency curfew alert from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Deep Dive (88 min. read)Arrow

