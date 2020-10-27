47 mins ago - World

Senators introduce bipartisan resolution to label Xinjiang abuses "genocide"

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

A cadre of bipartisan senators introduced a resolution on Tuesday to formally label the Chinese government's human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the region of Xinjiang as "genocide."

Why it matters: China has faced global backlash for its repression in Xinjiang, where ethnic minorities are subject to surveillance, torture and detention in mass "re-education" camps. But genocide is a serious crime under international law, and the U.S. invokes the formal label only in rare cases.

The state of play: Though China's government has denied claims of human rights abuses in Xinjiang — defending the camps as vocational centers that teach skills to prevent the allure of Islamic radicalism — reports from journalists, NGOs and former detainees reveal a sweeping campaign of repression.

  • The new bill refers to the estimated 1 million-plus Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minorities in camps who were "forcibly transferred" out of Xinjiang to work in factories between 2017 and 2019.
  • A Canadian parliamentary committee concluded last week that China's population controls and other measures designed to eradicate Uighur culture amount to a policy of genocide, prompting a furious response by Beijing.

What to watch: If the Senate adopts the term "genocide," it will likely elevate tensions with China to a new level and escalate legal consequences in the U.S. and abroad.

Between the lines: The Biden campaign used “genocide” to refer to the Chinese government’s oppression back in August, saying the Democratic nominee “stands against it in the strongest terms.”

  • At the time, the White House was considering formally labeling it a genocide, but it has not yet taken the drastic step.
  • The Trump administration has, however, imposed a series of sanctions on Chinese officials implicated in the detention camps and it's designated companies that allegedly use Chinese forced labor to export blacklists.

What they’re saying: “As evidence is mounting of the Chinese government and Communist Party’s heinous crimes against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, we must be clear about the nature of these atrocities,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who introduced the resolution along with Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)

  • “Stopping a genocide is consistent with our national security and our values, and it starts by standing up and speaking the truth," Menendez added. "I hope that President Trump and Secretary Pompeo will join us in calling this genocide by its name and responding to it with our partners in the international community.”
  • The UN defines genocide to include actions including killing, preventing births "with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group."

Oriana Gonzalez
Oct 26, 2020 - Technology

Apple lobbied Congress on bill targeting Uighur slave labor in China

A banner hung by protesters in a Hong Kong mall. The protesters demonstrated against alleged workers' rights violations at the factories that produce Apple products, September 2011. Photo: Felix Wong/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Apple paid an outside firm to lobby Congress on legislation targeting American companies working in areas in China that may use forced labor, The Information first reported. It remains unclear whether Apple lobbied against or for the bill.

Why it matters: Apple has faced scrutiny over the years regarding the human impact behind the manufacturing of its popular products.

Zachary Basu
Oct 26, 2020 - World

China to sanction Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon over Taiwan arms sales

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen during a visit to Penghu Air Force Base. Photo: Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images

China plans to impose unspecified sanctions on Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and other U.S. companies involved in weapons sales to Taiwan, Reuters reports, citing a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Why it matters: The Trump administration last week notified Congress of an additional $1.8 billion in proposed arms sales to Taiwan. China's recent military exercises and the buildup of forces along its southeastern coast have renewed fears of an invasion of Taiwan, which Beijing views as a breakaway province that must be brought under its control.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
21 hours ago - Economy & Business

The U.S.-China cold war is coming to financial markets

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ant Group's $34.5 billion IPO will make the Chinese fintech company the largest listing ever, and its choice to list its shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai rather than New York City marks a pivotal moment that could see the financial industry move towards China.

Why it matters: "This was the first time such a big listing, the largest in human history, was priced outside New York City," Ant Group founder Jack Ma told the Bund Summit in Shanghai Saturday. "We wouldn’t have dared to think about it five years, or even three years ago."

