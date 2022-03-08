Senate sends anti-lynching bill to Biden's desk in historic first
The Senate voted by unanimous consent on Monday to pass anti-lynching legislation that would designate lynching as a federal hate crime for the first time in U.S. history.
The big picture: Congress had previously failed to pass anti-lynching legislation despite over 200 attempts since 1918. Scholars have written about how lynchings were used as a tool for racial terror to enforce segregation and keep people of color from power, Axios' Russell Contreras notes.
- The Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which the House overwhelmingly cleared 422–3, now goes to President Biden to be signed into law.
Details: Under the bill, a crime would be prosecuted as a lynching when death or serious bodily injury results from a conspiracy to commit a hate crime.
- A convicted perpetrator would face up to 30 years in prison.
- The bill, led by Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) in the House, is named after the 14-year-old Black boy whose brutal 1955 torture and murder in Mississippi helped spark the civil rights movement.
Worth noting: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who held up a similar bill in 2020, joined Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in co-sponsoring a proposal to clear up any opposition.