12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate sends anti-lynching bill to Biden's desk in historic first

Axios
Photo of a memorial that shows flowers, photos and signs, one of which says "Remember Emmett Till"
A memorial to Emmett Till, located in front of a commemorative plaque at a park in Manhattan Beach, California on July 29, 2020. Photo: Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Senate voted by unanimous consent on Monday to pass anti-lynching legislation that would designate lynching as a federal hate crime for the first time in U.S. history.

The big picture: Congress had previously failed to pass anti-lynching legislation despite over 200 attempts since 1918. Scholars have written about how lynchings were used as a tool for racial terror to enforce segregation and keep people of color from power, Axios' Russell Contreras notes.

Details: Under the bill, a crime would be prosecuted as a lynching when death or serious bodily injury results from a conspiracy to commit a hate crime.

  • A convicted perpetrator would face up to 30 years in prison.
  • The bill, led by Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) in the House, is named after the 14-year-old Black boy whose brutal 1955 torture and murder in Mississippi helped spark the civil rights movement.

Worth noting: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who held up a similar bill in 2020, joined Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in co-sponsoring a proposal to clear up any opposition.

