Sen. Thom Tillis says he “fell short” by not wearing mask at Trump's RNC speech

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) speaking in August. Photo: Erin Schaff/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) in a statement Friday said he "fell short of [his] own standard," by choosing not to wear a face mask at President Trump's Republican National Convention acceptance speech on Thursday night.

Why it matters: Former North Carolina state Sen. Cal Cunningham, the Democratic nominee to challenge Tillis for his seat in November, accused his opponent of hypocrisy for stressing the importance of wearing a mask, but foregoing any face covering during Trump's speech.

What they're saying: "Tillis apparently sets a different standard for himself. He was captured maskless in Washington Thursday surrounded by nearly 1,000 other people, most of whom were also not wearing masks or social distancing, after posting a photo to Twitter wearing a mask," the Cunningham campaign said on Friday.

  • "I've stressed the importance of mask wearing throughout this pandemic and have tried to lead by example on this issue, but last night I fell short of my own standard," Tillis said.
  • "The difference between Cal Cunningham and I is that I can accept responsibility for my actions, while he lies and makes excuses for his, like how he misused taxpayer dollars for his own personal gain and broke his promise not to raise taxes on hardworking North Carolinians."

40 mins ago - Podcasts

CNN's Brian Stelter on the Trump-Fox News "hoax"

The dividing line between Fox News and President Trump has become blurred, with each increasingly relying on the other to accomplish their goals.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Brian Stelter, the CNN media critic and author of a new book about FNC's evolution, who really calls the shots, and what Sean Hannity thinks about Trump.

Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 24,563,380 — Total deaths: 833,466 — Total recoveries: 16,051,454Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 5,901,393 — Total deaths: 181,409 — Total recoveries: 2,101,326 — Total tests: 75,301,306Map.
  3. Politics: "There will be people who became infected" after attending Trump's RNC speech, Sanjay Gupta says — Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality.
  4. Business: MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers — National League of Cities: Airline cuts to small-town routes is a "devastation"
  5. World: Some countries see the pandemic as unifying. Not America.
Updated 57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lawyer says the handcuffs restraining Jacob Blake have been removed

The handcuffs attached to the hospital bed of Jacob Blake — who is paralyzed from the waist down following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin — were removed Friday afternoon, Blake's attorney, Patrick Cafferty, told CNN.

Why it matters: Before the handcuffs were taken off, Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., told CNN his son has not been "afforded the rights of a human" after being shot in the back by a police officer at least seven times while reaching into his car on Aug. 23.

