Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson to run for re-election

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Alex Brandon/POOL/ AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced Sunday he will seek re-election, after initially mulling over whether to retire at the end of his second term.

Why it matters: Johnson, 66, had previously said he would only serve two terms. His decision to seek reelection comes as Republicans eye control of the Senate in 2023. Senate Minority Whip John Thune, who had also considered retiring, announced Saturday that he will run again.

  • The Wisconsin Republican wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that his decision to seek a third term was not "made lightly," adding that much "as I’d like to ease into a quiet retirement, I don’t feel I should."

The big picture: The Senate race in Wisconsin is set to be among the tightest in the country, the New York Times notes. Democrats challenging Johnson include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, state treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson.

What they're saying: "Today, I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm by running for re-election," Johnson told the Wall Street Journal in an essay announcing his re-election.

  • "This is a fight for freedom," he added. "This is not someone else’s fight, this is our fight, and it’s a fight we absolutely must win."
  • "We face powerful forces that desire even more power and control over our lives. Their path, paved with false hope and greater dependency, always leads to tyranny. We cannot let them win."

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. John Thune will seek re-election

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) speaks with reporters outside his office on Jan. 4. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Minority Whip John Thune announced Saturday that he plans to run for a fourth term in 2022.

Why it matters: The second-ranking Senate Republican had been considering retirement, per the New York Times, setting off upheaval among members of the GOP who view Thune as a potential successor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sophia Cai
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Red states fight school vaccine mandates

Expand chart
Reproduced from National Academy for State Health Policy; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

One in three states has already prohibited COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools — even before the FDA has fully approved vaccines for children.

Why it matters: The Biden administration hoped to rely on schools as a "trusted messenger" in support of coronavirus vaccines, but schools have become a political battleground as the Omicron variant roars across the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
Updated 16 hours ago - Economy & Business

Veganuary is a tough sell

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Veganuary, a campaign that started in the U.K. to get people to give up meat and dairy for the month, is in its third year in the U.S., where it's catching on slowly.

  • About 500,000 people have enrolled globally so far, and a trickle of restaurant chains and food brands in the U.S. are signing on. (More people sign up over time, as the campaign progresses, which brought the number to 582,000 last year.)

Why it matters: While food and drink companies are racing to introduce plant-based products, most people want to pare back their consumption of animal-based foods rather than eliminate them altogether.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

