Self-harm is rising among adolescents

Self-injury among teenagers is on the rise, especially among adolescent girls, the New York Times reports.
Why it matters: Habitual self harm is an indication of higher suicide risk for some people — and because it's considered a symptom rather than a standalone diagnosis, experts are struggling to respond.
By the numbers: About one in five adolescents say they've harmed themselves to reduce emotional pain at least once, according to a review of surveys taken in nearly a dozen countries.
- For some people, self harm can become "a full-blown addiction, as powerful as an opiate habit," per NYT.
