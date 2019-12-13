Self-driving truck company Plus.ai says it completed the first coast-to-coast commercial freight run with an autonomous truck.
Why it matters: Driving both day and night, Plus.ai completed the 2,800-mile trip from Tulare, Calif., to Quakertown, Pa., in less than three days, an important milestone in validating the system’s ability to safely handle a wide range of weather and road conditions.
- Notably, the truck drove primarily in autonomous mode without disengaging, even while navigating challenging winter weather, winding mountain roads, road construction and tunnels.
- A safety driver was on board at all times to monitor and assume control if needed, and a safety engineer was present to monitor system operations.
- The truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of refrigerated butter for Land O’Lakes.
