Women are less trusting of self-driving cars

Key stat: Overall, 71% of people are afraid to ride in fully self-driving vehicles, according to AAA, but it turns out women are far less comfortable (79%) with AVs than men (62%).
- AAA did not probe deeper to find out why trust is lower among women, nor, it seems, have any other researchers.
- But the gender gap also popped up in a study by researchers at MIT's Age Lab, who were looking at generational differences in attitudes toward AVs.
- 53% of women (vs. 32% of men) would prefer a "help driver" on board an AV (regardless of age), the MIT study found.
- Only 14.3% of women (vs. 30% of men) would be comfortable with full autonomy.
One possible reason for the trust gap between men and women is that the people designing self-driving cars are mostly male and haven't asked for female input, says Meredith Broussard, NYU professor and author of "Artificial Unintelligence: How Computers Misunderstand the World."
- "Technochauvinists" — those who believe technology will solve everything — are often blind to social issues like gender parity and diversity, she says.
- In fact, women are often overlooked in the data used for designing everything from medical devices to transit systems, Caroline Criado Perez writes in a new book, "Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men."
- As I wrote recently, women face a much higher risk than men of being seriously injured or killed in a crash because safety systems are designed to protect the "average male."
Intel unearthed some gender differences in its research on driverless cars with TEAGUE, a Seattle-based design consultancy.
- "The women in our study — and especially the moms — had very different thoughts about both the safety of an AV as well as its utility," Jack Weast, Intel senior principal engineer, said in an email.
- Parents, for example, liked the idea of transporting their kids without a stranger behind the wheel but they were also concerned about the lack of accountability when there is no driver.
To make women and others feel less vulnerable in a shared AV, TEAGUE offers some solutions:
- Cameras and microphones could be mounted inside the vehicle for remote monitoring and to allow passengers to check the interior before they board.
- Passengers could use their mobile phone or a preset "safe word" to discreetly reroute the vehicle to a police station if they feel threatened.
- At night, AVs systems could be programmed to suggest a route through a populated area rather than the shortest route.
Yes, but: All it takes is a sticky note to defeat an internal monitoring camera, notes Broussard.
The bottom line: AVs are supposed to provide safer mobility for all, so they need to be designed with everyone in mind.
