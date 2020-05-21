31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Insurance policy comparison website SelectQuote raises $570 million in IPO

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

SelectQuote, an Overland Park, Kansas-based insurance policy comparison site backed by Brookside Equity Partners, raised $570 million in its IPO.

Why it matters: This is the largest U.S. IPO since early February, and just one of a small handful of non-biotech or non-SPAC issuers to price at all.

  • SelectQuote will trade on the NYSE (SLQT), while Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were lead underwriters. It reports $60 million of profit on $263 million in revenue for the nine months ending March 31, 2020.
  • It priced 28.5 million shares at $20, above its $17-$19 range, for an initial market cap of $3.25 billion.

The bottom line: "Since late February, the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, has been above the 20-point threshold that most IPO hopefuls monitor to gauge investor jitters. But it has trended downwards in recent weeks, giving some companies confidence to test the market," writes Reuters.

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns in talks to join digital pharmacy Alto

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns is in advanced talks to join SoftBank-backed digital pharmacy Alto, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: He'd be going from a company that was the scourge of public health officials to one that seeks to become an integral part of America's health care delivery system.

China plans sweeping national security law for Hong Kong

Protesters outside the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong in November 2019. Photo: Vivek Prakash/AFP via Getty Images

China plans to implement a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong that could dramatically constrain Hong Kong's autonomy and provoke fierce backlash from pro-democracy activists.

Why it matters: Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system prompted massive protests last year that have resumed on a smaller scale as social-distancing measures lift.

Lori Loughlin and husband agree to plead guilty in college bribery scandal

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have both agreed to plead guilty for their roles in the college admissions bribery scandal, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The state of play: Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, agreeing to two months in prison and a $150,000 fine among other terms. Giannulli, who will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and a charge of honest services wire and mail fraud, faces five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. They both previously pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

