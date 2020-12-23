Get the latest market trends in your inbox

SEC finally approves NYSE's direct listings with capital raise

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved on Tuesday a rule change that will allow companies going public on the New York Stock Exchange to simultaneously raise primary capital.

Why it matters: Despite the surge in interest in the last couple of years, direct listings have struggled to appeal to a wide swath of companies since many still need to raise capital when going public.

Background: Spotify's direct listing in 2018, which allowed the company's shareholders to begin trading their shares on the stock market, sparked growing conversations over the need for alternatives to the traditional initial public offering.

  • Common arguments have included the need for better pricing mechanisms because many companies find themselves with a first-day closing price much higher than the IPO price, also known as "leaving money on the table."
  • Lock-up periods preventing employees and some other shareholders from selling for months can also be viewed as another shortcoming of the traditional IPO process.

Between the lines: Some critics have also taken aim at the fees banks collect for underwriting IPOs, which the NYSE's new listing option eliminates.

  • Yes, but: Banks have still been highly involved in the handful of direct listings so far, collecting millions in advisory fees.

Aja Whitaker-Moore
Dec 22, 2020 - Economy & Business

Tesla mania vs. economic reality

Data: YCharts; Reproduced from Razum Capital; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tesla is now more valuable than the combination of the world’s top seven traditional auto makers, despite only delivering half a million cars this year.

Why it matters: Anyone searching for evidence that the stock market and the real economy are not the same thing, should look no further.

Scott Rosenberg
50 mins ago - Technology

Frenetic tech giants' next trick: Learn patience and play a long game

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In 2021, tech, an industry built on speedy change, is going to have to learn to wait.

The big picture: Every crisis tech faces — from the onslaught of antitrust litigation to the massive SolarWinds cyberattack to the pandemic's toll on health and the economy — has unfolded in slow motion and will take at least as long to resolve.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The record-breaking stimulus

Data: Axios Research; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The latest COVID-19 relief package is much smaller than most Democrats wanted, and is less than half the size of the CARES Act that was passed earlier this year.

Yes, but: Put the two together, and the amount of stimulus passed by Congress in 2020 would dwarf any previous U.S. government spending program — even the New Deal.

