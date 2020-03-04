52 mins ago - Economy & Business

SEC says companies impacted by coronavirus can delay earnings filings

Courtenay Brown

SEC chairman Jay Clayton testifies during the House Financial Services Committee hearing, Oct. 4, 2017. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it would give coronavirus-impacted companies more time to file key financial documents — including quarterly reports — on a conditional basis.

Why it matters: It's among the first agencies to announce regulatory relief for corporations affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

  • If granted an extension by the SEC, Wall Street may get details about whether the coronavirus hurt these companies' bottom lines — and by how much — later than usual.

Details: Companies that can show they need extra time because their operations have been impacted by the outbreak may get a 45-day extension to file regulatory documents.

  • "Disruptions to transportation, and limited access to facilities, support staff, and professional advisors as a result of COVID-19, could hamper the efforts of public companies and other persons with filing obligations to meet their filing deadlines," the SEC notes.

What they're saying: The "situation may prevent certain [companies] from compiling these reports within required timeframes," SEC chairman Jay Clayton said in a press release.

  • But Clayton warned companies "to provide investors with insight regarding their assessment of, and plans for addressing, material risks to their business" as a result of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus updates: First death reported in California

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

The first U.S. death from the novel coronavirus occurred outside of Washington state Wednesday in Placer County, Calif., bringing the American death total to 11.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to combat the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 93,000 people in over 80 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections. The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has exceeded 3,200.

Kia Kokalitcheva

SEC commissioner unveils safe harbor proposal for digital tokens

Hester Peirce. Photo: Tom William/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Securities and Exchange commissioner Hester Peirce unveiled on Thursday a proposal that would give digital token projects that raise funding a three-year regulatory safe harbor, per media reports.

Why it matters: Regulators, including the SEC, have wrestled with a gray area of digital token projects that look much like securities offerings initially, but can evolve in time into decentralized networks, as Ethereum did.

Rebecca Falconer

CDC detects first possible community spread of coronavirus in U.S.

A virologist looking at an electron microscope image of a MERS coronavirus, a close relative of the novel coronavirus. Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

A person in California who hadn't traveled to a country impacted by the novel coronavirus nor had any known contact with anyone infected by the virus has tested positive to COVID-19, the CDC said in a statement.

Why it matters: Per the CDC, "It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown." However, the patient may have "been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected," the CDC noted. "At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown," it said.

