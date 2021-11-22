Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Sean Parnell speaks during a campaign rally for then-President Donald Trump in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Photo: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Republican Sean Parnell, the Trump-backed candidate running to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate, announced Monday that he is dropping out of the race after losing custody of his children to his estranged wife.
Why it matters: Parnell was considered one of the frontrunners for the GOP nomination to replace Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who is retiring at the end of his term after Trump endorsed the former U.S. Army Ranger in September.
Details: Laurie Snell has accused Parnell of multiple forms of abuse, including choking her and hitting one of their children, the Washington Post reports. The couple separated in 2018.
- Parnell denies the allegations, but Senior Judge James Arner wrote in his order that he believes "Parnell did commit some acts of abuse in the past," per the Post as Arner found Snell to be “the more credible witness” in proceedings.
- After hearing testimonies from both parents as well as the three children, Arner awarded primary physical and sole legal custody of their children to Snell.
- Arner also factored in Parnell's run for office, which would require frequent travel away from the children, according to the Post.
What he's saying: "I strongly disagree with the ruling today," Parnell said in a statement.
- "There is nothing more important to me than my children, and while I plan to ask the court to reconsider, I can’t continue with a Senate campaign. My focus right now is 100% on my children, and I want them to know I do not have any other priorities and will never stop fighting for them."