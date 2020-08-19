13 mins ago - Economy & Business

More seafood on the menu by 2050

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Juvenile salmon in a hatchery in Russia. Photo: Yuri Smityuk\TASS via Getty Images

New research charts out how improvements in aquaculture and sustainable fishing could significantly increase food production from the sea by midcentury.

Why it matters: Global demand for food and particularly protein is projected to rise in step with human population growth. With little new land available to be sustainably opened for farming, our best bet may be the oceans — provided we can better manage that resource.

What's new: In a paper published Wednesday in Nature, researchers led by Christopher Costello of the University of California, Santa Barbara, argue that the right policies could increase annual global production of food from the sea by up to 44 million tonnes by 2050.

  • That would account for a quarter of the increase in all meat required to feed a projected 9.8 billion people by midcentury.

Background: Costello's projections may sound surprising, given years of reports that overfishing would essentially empty the oceans over the next several decades.

  • But he says that while seafood may indeed collapse if we "fail to implement sound mariculture policies," the world is trending toward improved fishery management. If those trends continue, we can both produce "substantially more food than today" and do so in a more sustainable fashion.

While right now most ocean seafood comes from wild-caught fisheries, Costello foresees a shift toward mariculture — fish farming at sea.

  • That will require diversifying the diet of farmed fish away from other fish species — which is contributing to overfishing — and toward sustainable sources like insects, algae and microbes.
  • Consumers will also need to diversify their taste preferences, meaning less salmon and tuna fillets and more oysters and mussels.

The bottom line: If the future means more steamed mussels with white wine and garlic, I'm all for it.

Coronavirus dashboard

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 22,244,179 — Total deaths: 783,525— Total recoveries: 14,168,389Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 5,516,639 — Total deaths: 172,667 — Total recoveries: 1,898,159 — Total tests: 68,705,563Map.
  3. Politics: DNC Chair Tom Perez: Americans should have more time to vote — Gov. Phil Murphy: It's too soon to call New Jersey a "COVID success story."
  4. Health: Slower mail could leave patients without prescription drugs they need.
  5. Education: America's education workforce needs students at school.
  6. 🎧Podcast: A university president discusses reopening safely.
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump praises QAnon supporters: "I understand they like me very much"

President Trump claimed at a press conference Wednesday that he doesn't know much about the fringe conspiracy theory QAnon, but that he understands its supporters "like me very much" and that they "love America."

Why it matters: QAnon is a sprawling internet conspiracy theory that baselessly alleges that a powerful cabal of sex traffickers within the "deep state" is engaged in a global fight to take down Trump. The FBI identified fringe conspiracy theories, like QAnon, as domestic terrorist threats in 2019.

Barak Ravid
Updated 1 hour ago - World

U.S. expected to invoke Iran deal "snapback" on Thursday

Pompeo at the UN. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

President Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the UN Security Council that the U.S. intends to initiate "snapback" sanctions on Iran. The formal request is expected on Thursday, Israeli officials told Axios.

The backdrop: This move could create a diplomatic and legal crisis unlike any seen before at the Security Council. It comes days after the U.S. failed to mobilize support at the council to extend an international arms embargo on Iran.

