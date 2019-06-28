Pfizer, which has clashed with President Trump over drug prices, has appointed former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to its board of directors. The role pays $335,000 annually in cash and stock.

The big picture: Since leaving the Trump administration roughly 3 months ago, Gottlieb has rejoined a conservative think tank and a venture capital firm that has pharmaceutical investments. Cycling between public office and well-paying private sector companies has become commonplace among FDA officials as well as other top health agency leaders.