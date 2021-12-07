Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Stone Point seeks buyer for Enlyte

Photo via Getty Images

Stone Point Capital is exploring a sale of Enlyte, which provides cost containment technology and claims software to the workers’ compensation, auto and disability insurance markets, three sources familiar with the firm’s plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is a big one, folks. Sources placed EBITDA at approximately $450 million, which means we’re talking a multi-billion-dollar deal.

  • The likely valuation is TBD at this stage. A mid-teens EBITDA multiple "seems high" given this is a low-growth business, one source speculated.
  • This will probably “require at least two [investors] coming in" for an equity check of this size, another person speculated.
  • Centerview Partners is providing financial advice to the San Diego-based company and the process is poised to launch imminently, sources say.

Flashback: Enlyte was formed in October as the new parent company of Mitchell, Genex and Coventry.

  • Stone Point, a financial services specialist, bought Mitchell from KKR and Elliott Management in 2018. Separately, the firm snapped up Genex from Apax Partners that year and merged the two.
  • The platform followed in 2020 with the acquisition of Coventry, the workers’ comp division of CVS Health’s Aetna.
  • This summer, Enlyte strengthened its provider network, buying East Coast managed care organization QualCare Alliance Networks from Cigna.

Context: Enlyte over time has increased its exposure to workers' compensation insurance.

  • The industry is experiencing a slowdown in claims in the wake of the pandemic, weighing on the company, one person said.
  • But with infrastructure ripe for major investment in the coming years - creating the types of jobs that cause injuries - Enlyte could emerge as a direct beneficiary.
  • Also of note: Enlyte's well-regarded C-suite, one person said.

What's next? Who will bite? The sources say logical investors include Carlyle Group and CVC Capital, two buyout funds already well versed in workers' comp.

  • Carlyle and Stone Point jointly own Sedgwick, investing in the global claims management company through a $6.7 billion transaction in 2018.
  • CVC earlier this year joined Carlyle as an investor in the fast-growing MedRisk, which helps coordinate care and manage the claims process for injured workers receiving physical therapy.
  • Ahead of that deal, people familiar with the process cited $180 million in projected 2021 EBITDA, close to double the approximately $85 million in 2017 EBITDA that sources previously placed on MedRisk.

Kate Marino
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The billionaire balloon

Data: World Inequality Report 2022; Chart: Axios Visuals

The super-rich are getting stupid rich: New data out today shows the share of global wealth held by the richest slice of humanity swelled by almost a full percentage point during the pandemic.

Driving the news: The top 0.01% of individuals now hold about 11% of the world's wealth, compared to just over 10% in 2020, according to the "World Inequality Report 2022," written by Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

Omicron gives a shot to boosters

Expand chart
Data: CDC; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Vaccination rates have ticked higher since the discovery of the Omicron variant, CDC data shows.

By the numbers: The seven-day average for vaccinations in the U.S. reached about 1.8 million on Monday, up from an average of about 1.3 million a month ago.

Sara FischerKristal Dixon
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Over 200 papers quietly sue Big Tech

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Newspapers all over the country have been quietly filing antitrust lawsuits against Google and Facebook for the past year, alleging the two firms monopolized the digital ad market for revenue that would otherwise go to local news. 

Why it matters: What started as a small-town effort to take a stand against Big Tech has turned into a national movement, with over 200 newspapers involved across dozens of states.

