Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Prospect Medical Holdings, after buying back Leonard Green & Partners' stake this summer, is seeking suitors for its West and East Coast assets, sources familiar with the matter told Axios.
Why it matters: These assets come to market when buyers are eager to invest behind the health-care industry's transition to value- or risk-based care and some of these assets could provide an opportunity to do just that.
What’s happening: Guggenheim Partners is selling Prospect’s West Coast assets, while Morgan Stanley’s tax-exempt finance group is selling its East Coast assets, sources said.
- Concentrated in Southern California, the West Coast encompasses two businesses generating combined EBITDA of around $150 million, sources said.
- Roughly two-thirds of that stems from its hospital group, which includes five acute care and two behavioral health facilities.
- The rest comes from its risk-taking physician group that owns and manages IPAs. Sources likened the latter to names like Agilon, Cano Health, CareMax, or Privia.
- The East Coast assets in market include for-profit hospitals across Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New Jersey.
Between the lines: The East Coast process will be relatively straightforward, but the West Coast presents a variety of potential outcomes.
- Non-profit hospitals are looking at Prospect's East Coast hospitals in their respective states as feeders, or density plays, sources said.
- On the West Coast, Prospect is entertaining bids for its two arms both individually and as one. Sources said each will attract different sets of suitors, spanning PE groups, SPACs, health systems and academic medical center.
What we're watching: Can hospitals, as potential buyers on the West Coast, effectively compete today against PE and SPACs?
Flashback: After more than a decade, LGP exited its position in Prospect several months ago, a source confirmed.
- According to The Wall Street Journal, after Rhode Island regulators this summer approved the sale of two state hospitals with certain stipulations, it ended “an impasse between the regulators and hospitals’ owners that threatened to close them.”
- The deal paved the way for the PE firm to sell back its stake to Prospect management, the report said.
Prospect Medical did not return requests for comment.