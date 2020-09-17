21 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Oscar Health preps 2021 IPO

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Oscar, the health insurance company co-founded in 2012 by Joshua Kushner and Mario Schlosser, has hired banks to help the firm go public in 2021, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Background: Oscar was launched to provide health insurance to individuals under the Affordable Care Act, but has since diversified into other health insurance markets.

  • The New York-based company has raised around $1.5 billion in venture capital, including from Kushner's Thrive Capital, Alphabet and Founders Fund.
  • An Oscar spokesperson declined to comment.

The big picture: The startup IPO market is on fire, so it's not surprising to see Oscar move toward a public listing. That said, its fortunes could be tied a bit to the presidential election, since the winning candidate may work to enact major health insurance industry changes.

Jennifer A. Kingson
15 hours ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: $1 billion-plus riot damage is most expensive in insurance history

Reproduced from Insurance Information Institute; Table: Axios Visuals

The vandalism and looting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police will cost the insurance industry more than any other violent demonstrations in recent history, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The protests that took place in 140 U.S. cities this spring were mostly peaceful, but the arson, vandalism and looting that did occur will result in at least $1 billion to $2 billion of paid insurance claims — eclipsing the record set in Los Angeles in 1992 after the acquittal of the police officers who brutalized Rodney King.

Rebecca FalconerRashaan Ayesh
Updated 3 mins ago - Science

Tropical Storm Sally sweeps Gulf Coast: "Catastrophic flooding unfolding"

A street flooded by Tropical Storm Sally in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

"Catastrophic" flooding from Tropical Storm Sally spilled inland across eastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia on Wednesday evening, bringing peak winds down to 60 mph winds, per the National Hurricane Center.

Why it matters: Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Gulf Shores, Alabama, before later being downgraded. But the NHC warned "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" was continuing over parts of the Florida Panhandle and Southern Alabama. The storm's heavy rains were spreading northward over eastern Alabama and Western Georgia. The Florida Panhandle could see surges of up to 6 feet.

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 29,730,140 — Total deaths: 938,575— Total recoveries: 20,202,899Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 6,626,242 — Total deaths: 196,661 — Total recoveries: 2,525,573 — Total tests: 89,987,708Map
  3. Politics: Trump contradicts CDC chief on when vaccine will be widely available — Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump" — McEnany says herd immunity has never been White House strategy, despite Trump comments — Trump blames "blue states" for high coronavirus cases in U.S.
  4. Health: Top health agency spokesperson takes leave of absence after accusing scientists of "sedition" — CDC director suggests face masks offer more protection than vaccine would.
  5. Sports: Big Ten to resume football season in October MLB announces a double-bubble postseason.
