12 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Lyft acquires cartop advertising startup Halo Cars

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Lyft has acquired Halo Cars, a small startup that lets ride-hailing drivers earn money via ad displays mounted atop their cars. Lyft confirmed the deal but declined to share any details.

Why it matters: Ride-hailing companies are increasingly eyeing additional ways to generate revenue, and Lyft rival Uber has been quietly testing a partnership with New York-based Cargo that gives it a cut of the advertising revenue, as I previously reported.

  • In fact, Cargo recently shut down its signature snack box business to focus on its nascent cartop ad displays.
  • Halo Cars is still small, operating in a couple U.S. cities, so Lyft appears to be largely focused on acquiring the team, which is likely joining its media division. It had raised a small pre-seed round, according to Forbes.

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images.

Ride-sharing companies aren't the traffic solution they'd once hoped to be, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: "Multiple studies show that Uber and Lyft have pulled people away from buses, subways and walking, and that the apps add to the overall amount of driving in the U.S.," per the Journal.

Traffic moved faster in Austin after Uber and Lyft left the city.

Uber's AB5-related changes haven't been great for California riders

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Prices and wait times have gone up for Uber passengers since the ride-hailing began making changes last month because of a new state law that makes it harder to classify workers as independent contractors, Uber CEO Dara Khorowshahi told analysts on Thursday.

Why it matters: Uber and other companies like Lyft, Postmates, Doordash have aggressively pushed back on the new law, known as AB5, as it threatens their business models.

