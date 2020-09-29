18 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: Lawmakers tee up hearing with academics ahead of antitrust report

Big Tech CEOs testify before the House Judiciary antitrust panel in June. Photo: Mandel Ngan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images.

Mostly academics will be testifying at Thursday's House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee hearing, which will reveal where its year-long investigation into big tech and competition is going, a source familiar with the matter told Axios.

Why it matters: The hearing is the next step following testimony from Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Apple's Tim Cook before the committee in July. A showing of academics and think-tank types signals the lawmakers are still sorting out competition theories and possible legislative fixes to perceived antitrust abuses.

Who's testifying:

  • Michael Kades, The Washington Center for Equitable Growth
  • Christopher Yoo, Penn Law School
  • William Baer, The Brookings Institution
  • K. Sabeel Rahman, Brooklyn Law School,
  • Zephyr Teachout, Fordham Law School
  • Sally Hubbard, Open Markets Institute
  • Rachel Bovard, The Conservative Partnership Institute
  • Tad Lipsky, George Mason University

The bottom line: The lineup includes some well-known voices who advocate for new antitrust laws to rein in tech giants, along with more conservative figures, some of whom are concerned more about content moderation than antitrust or may simply be less inclined to break up big companies.

Ashley Gold
Sep 28, 2020 - Technology

Exclusive: Where Trump and Biden stand on tech issues

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Getty Images photos: Win McNamee and Saul Loeb/AFP

Joe Biden has laid out a more concrete tech agenda whereas President Trump has focused on tax cuts and deregulation while criticizing tech firms for anti-conservative bias. That's according to a side-by-side analysis of the two candidates' tech records by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: The tech industry needs to prepare for either four more years of Trump's impulsive policy approach or for a Biden administration that's likely to be critical of tech but slow to take action.

Alexi McCammond
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden releases 2019 tax returns ahead of debate

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign released his 2019 tax returns on Tuesday, showing that he and his wife, Jill, paid nearly $300,000 in federal taxes last year.

Why it matters: The release, timed just hours before the first presidential debate, comes days after a bombshell New York Times report said that President Trump paid only $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017. Biden's team is hoping to make the tax contrast a sticking point during their showdown.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

