Upstart streaming network fuboTV "should be looking at" forming exclusive partnership deals for live sports offerings, CEO David Gandler tells me.

Why it matters: The company is small but growing fast — its stock price has jumped 340% year to date, including a 19% gain on Thursday and 11% gain on Friday that pushed its fully diluted market cap to more than $5.7 billion, per FactSet — and could pull sports-dedicated streaming companies like DAZN and ESPN+ toward further content siloing.

What we're hearing: "I don't think it's unreasonable for us to think about that going forward," Gandler told me on the Voices of Wall Street podcast when I asked him about exclusives.

So, that means yes, right?