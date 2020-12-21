Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Upstart streaming network fuboTV "should be looking at" forming exclusive partnership deals for live sports offerings, CEO David Gandler tells me.
Why it matters: The company is small but growing fast — its stock price has jumped 340% year to date, including a 19% gain on Thursday and 11% gain on Friday that pushed its fully diluted market cap to more than $5.7 billion, per FactSet — and could pull sports-dedicated streaming companies like DAZN and ESPN+ toward further content siloing.
What we're hearing: "I don't think it's unreasonable for us to think about that going forward," Gandler told me on the Voices of Wall Street podcast when I asked him about exclusives.
So, that means yes, right?
- "Everything is always on the table."