Scoop: Commerce mulls blocking cloud firms from countries like China

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A proposed executive order aimed at keeping American cloud computing companies out of certain foreign countries is being circulated within the Trump administration and to tech industry players, Axios has learned, disconcerting the firms that could be affected.

Why it matters: The proposal would likely represent a chance to plant another tough-on-China flag before the president leaves office. Trump's Commerce Department, where the draft order originated, has repeatedly sought to prove that it will stand up to countries that it believes want to supplant or infiltrate American tech.

Yes, but: It's unclear if the proposal will go anywhere. Even if it makes it to Trump's desk, there's not enough time left in his administration to complete any rulemaking or other procedures to carry out such an order, and the incoming Biden administration could scrap it immediately.

Driving the news: Under the proposed order, Commerce would have the authority to ban U.S. cloud providers from doing business in certain countries and ban U.S. customers from using cloud providers from certain countries.

How it works: Infrastructure-as-a-service companies such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services or Oracle Cloud would have to collect customer data from both U.S. and foreign clients including phone numbers, email addresses, financial information and IP addresses in case the government ever asked for it, according to a point-by-point summary of the draft EO viewed by Axios.

  • Under the EO, the Commerce Secretary could then prohibit cloud service transactions originating from "particular foreign jurisdictions."
  • A Commerce spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Between the lines: If enacted, the order would most likely be used against countries like China, Russia and Iran. The authority cited in the draft order stems from an emergency declared in 2015 authorizing sanctions on any person or nation that engages in malicious cyber-activity against the U.S.

What's happening: The Commerce Department has been reaching out to cloud companies for feedback and thoughts on the proposal, an industry source told Axios, who said the firms feel it is being rushed and would unfairly impact their relationships with other countries.

  • There's worry that other countries could retaliate, making it harder for U.S. cloud companies to do business within their borders, and that it would be yet another fracture point for the increasingly balkanized global internet.
  • There's no evidence that foreign cyber operators have used cloud companies to launch attacks, the source added.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

Amazon's second great land-grab

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Amazon is in the midst of a hiring spree unprecedented in American corporate history. It's a show of force that, if history is any guide, will be extraordinarily difficult to compete with.

By the numbers: Amazon has been doing extremely well during the coronavirus pandemic. In the six months from April through September this year it made a profit of $11.6 billion. That's up from $4.8 billion in the same period of 2019, and a mere $450 million in those six months of 2017.

Ashley Gold
Dec 2, 2020 - Technology

Showdown looms over digital services tax

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A fight over foreign countries' efforts to tax big American tech companies' digital services is likely to come to a head in January just as Joe Biden takes office.

The big picture: Governments have failed to reach a broad multilateral agreement on how to structure such taxes. That could leave the American firms that dominate consumer digital services — including Google, Facebook and Apple — stuck with massive tax bills from different countries.

Dave Lawler, author of World
45 mins ago - World

Venezuela's predictable elections herald an uncertain future

The watchful eyes of Hugo Chávez on an election poster in Caracas. Photo: Cristian Hernandez/AFP via Getty

Venezuelans will go to the polls on Sunday, Nicolás Maduro will complete his takeover of the last opposition-held body, and much of the world will refuse to recognize the results.

The big picture: The U.S. and dozens of other countries have backed an opposition boycott of the National Assembly elections on the grounds that — given Maduro's tactics (like tying jobs and welfare benefits to voting), track record, and control of the National Electoral Council — they will be neither free nor fair.

