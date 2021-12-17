Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Amazon Pharmacy leaders demoted

T.J. Parker (left) and Elliot Cohen in 2015. Amazon Pharmacy recently demoted them. Photo: Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Amazon Pharmacy leaders T.J. Parker and Elliot Cohen have quietly been demoted to roles as consultants for the company, two sources familiar with the matter tell Axios. 

Why it matters: The leadership shakeup could either be an attempt at hammering out a clearer path forward or a sign of deeper troubles. Parker and Cohen have steered Amazon Pharmacy since 2018 when the tech giant acquired PillPack, their prescription drug startup. 

Driving the news: Neil Lindsay, the former head of Amazon Prime, has stepped in to oversee Pharmacy and Amazon Care, the virtual-first primary care service Amazon Care, CNBC reported.

  • All Amazon Pharmacy employees who reported to Parker, who had been a VP, will now report to Amazon Alexa VP John Love, according to one source.
  • "I'm proud of everything the PillPack team has built since joining Amazon,” says T.J. Parker in an emailed statement, adding that he and Cohen are looking forward to working with Lindsay and the team on their broader vision.

Between the lines: High-level staff changes don’t typically occur at Amazon during peak fulfillment and delivery season, which generally runs from Thanksgiving to the first week of January. 

  • Despite acquiring PillPack nearly four years ago, Amazon Pharmacy's share of the overall prescription drug market remains in the single digits, overshadowed by established pharmacy companies like CVS and Walgreens.

What they're saying: Several sector analysts say if Amazon Pharmacy wants to change its trajectory, it will need to identify a core customer and clear go-to-market strategy.

  • Adam J. Fein, CEO of the Drug Channels Institute, tells Axios that "unless Amazon makes a large acquisition or embarks on a truly novel strategy, its overall share of the prescription dispensing market will remain in the low single digits."

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats fail to deliver year-end Build Back Better deal

Sen. Joe Manchin walking through the Capitol basement on Wednesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats will conclude the year without delivering on President Biden's top priority: his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda.

Why it matters: As predictable as that outcome may have been, it still has consequences for the party. Beyond the political ramifications of failing to meet a promised deadline, the chief concern is that dragging out negotiations will result in a smaller package during a midterm year — or no package at all.

Sarah MuchaHans Nichols
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden leans on Air Force One sounding board

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As he travels the country, President Biden is tapping an unofficial group of advisers to help hone his message: the lawmakers flying with him aboard Air Force One.

Why it matters: Previewing his remarks to mostly Democratic lawmakers in the conference room of the iconic aircraft, Biden's found a way to catch up on the kinds of in-person interactions and instant feedback that COVID-era precautions have greatly curtailed on the ground in Washington.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter — COVID cases rising with Christmas and Omicron around the corner — How the little-known B and T cells can protect against COVID variants
  2. Vaccines: More than 100 Marines booted for refusing the COVID vaccine — CDC committee recommends saying mRNA COVID vaccines 'preferred' over J&J shots— Fauci: It's not too late to get boosted for the holidays
  3. States: Colorado governor says "medical emergency" is over — Supreme Court declines to block NY's vaccine mandate for health care workers.
  4. World: EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January — Vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
