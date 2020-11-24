Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Venus' phosphine puzzle

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Scientists are trying to parse out whether a possible sign of life seen in Venus' clouds is truly there.

Why it matters: The announcement that researchers may have spotted a signal of the gas phosphine in Venus' atmosphere was met with excitement by the public and scientists alike, heralded as a possible sign that microbes could live in the planet's clouds.

The intrigue: Now, the researchers behind the study and others aren't so sure that gas signal is real.

  • Some researchers have criticized the way the data used for the phosphine result — which was gathered at the limits of currently available technology — was processed, suggesting that the phosphine signal was actually just noise.
  • The ALMA Observatory data used to make the phosphine claim were also taken offline for reprocessing.
  • Once that reprocessing concluded, the scientists behind the initial study found that the phosphine signal was perhaps still there but weaker than what the original data showed.
"Now it is a weaker detection," Clara Sousa-Silva, one of the authors of the original phosphine study, said. "To be completely honest, I don't know where I lean. I find leanings are problematic in science so I try not to lean, and I am just waiting like the rest of the world for confirmation either way."

What's next: Scientists likely need new data.

  • Researchers are planning new observations, but Venus is currently on the other side of the Sun, making it impossible to observe from Earth.
  • Scientists are also holding out hope that no matter what happens with phosphine, this possible discovery has stoked excitement in jumpstarting new missions to Venus.
  • If the signal does turn out to be real, researchers still haven't come up with any viable alternative explanations for how phosphine could be on Venus without the possible presence of life, Sousa-Silva added.

Alexi McCammond
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

AOC and Ilhan Omar want to block Biden’s former chief of staff

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are boosting a petition against Joe Biden nominating his former chief of staff to a new role in his administration, calling Bruce Reed a "deficit hawk” and criticizing his past support for Social Security and Medicare cuts.

Why it matters: Progressives are mounting their pressure campaign after the president-elect did not include any of their favored candidates in his first slate of Cabinet nominees, and they are serious about installing some of their allies, blocking anyone who doesn't pass their smell test — and making noise if they are not heard.

Axios
4 hours ago - Podcasts

Butterball CEO Jay Jandrain talks turkey

Butterball estimates that it sells one out of every three Thanksgiving turkeys, but knows that this year's celebrations will be different than years past.

Axios Re:Cap talks with the turkey giant's CEO Jay Jandrain about what people are buying, what they're asking the "Turkey Talkline" and what the pandemic has meant for his business.

Zachary Basu
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden introduces top national security team

President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Tuesday at an event introducing the incoming administration's top national security officials, where he told the story of his stepfather being the only one of 900 children at his school in Poland to survive the Holocaust.

What they're saying: "At the end of the war, he made a break from a death march into the woods in Bavaria. From his hiding place, he heard a deep rumbling sound. It was a tank. But instead of the iron cross, he saw painted on its side a five pointed white star," Blinken said.

