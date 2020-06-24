12 mins ago - Health

Scientists say deforestation could worsen pandemic

Photo: Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

Scientists say accelerating deforestation could lead to increased human contact with pandemic diseases, and could also worsen the current coronavirus pandemic, NPR reports.

What's happening: Money and resources for monitoring tropical forests in Southeast Asia, Africa and South America have been transferred to help fight the pandemic, turning a blind eye toward illegal deforestation activities like logging and mining.

  • “There are several pathogens that once you have a deforestation event then you get spillover and you don’t know whether that’s because we’re losing biodiversity that otherwise would kind of help dilute that pathogen, or if it's humans coming into the area and increasing their risky behaviors," Christina Faust, postdoctoral scholar Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Penn State University, told NPR.

The bottom line: Researchers believe 75% of all emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic. Eliminating ecosystems means emerging pathogens have fewer and fewer non-humans to infect.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 9,273,773 — Total deaths: 477,807 — Total recoveries — 4,645,628Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 2,347,102 — Total deaths: 121,225 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. Business: Smaller cities face an uphill battle to attract remote workers — How the pandemic will dramatically reshape the job market.
  4. States: Washington the latest state to announce it'll make wearing masks in public mandatory — Texas governor urges people to stay home after record cases spike.
  5. World: EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1.
  6. Public health: Fauci says Trump has never told task force to slow down testing.
AOC defeats primary challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigns in the Bronx borough of New York City on Tuesday. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) defeated Democratic challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a longtime CNBC journalist, to win the New York Democratic primary Tuesday night, AP reports.

Our thought bubble, per Axios' Margaret Talev: Her win in New York's 14th congressional district is an important signal about the progressive freshman lawmaker's lasting power, her fundraising strength and potential to drive a larger movement.

Washington becomes latest state to make wearing masks in public mandatory

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at a March briefing in Seattle. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced on Tuesday a mandatory order requiring face coverings be worn in all indoor public spaces and outdoors if physical distancing can't be maintained.

Driving the news: The order, effective Friday, comes as several counties across the state have reported increases in coronavirus cases, as local economies reopen from lockdown and states across the U.S. see spikes.

