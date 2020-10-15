2 hours ago - Science

Scientists see hottest September on record

The Bidwell Bar Bridge surrounded by fire during the Bear fire in Oroville, California in September. Photo: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

This September was the hottest recorded on Earth since 1880, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's another indicator of the impact of human-induced climate change. The data also illustrate this year is on pace to be among the hottest recorded, with the possibility of tying or breaking the record, set in 2016.

By the numbers: The average global temperature in September was 1.75 degrees above the 20th-century average of 59°F. It was 0.04 of a degree hotter than the previous records for the month, set in 2015 and 2016.

  • The 10 hottest Septembers have all happened after 2005, with the seven warmest occurring consecutively over the past seven years, the NOAA noted.

Zoom out: The year-to-date average global temperature was the second-hottest ever recorded at 1.84°F (1.02°C) above the 20th-century average. It was just 0.07°F (0.04°C) from the record-setting YTD in 2016.

  • In the U.S. alone, September saw massive wildfires and record heat in the western region of the country.

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says campaign raised $383 million in September

Joe Biden in Miramar, Florida, on Oct. 13. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that his presidential campaign raised a record $383 million in the month of September, topping the $364.5 million raised in August.

Why it matters: The news comes just 20 days before the election and is believed to be the most-ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month, likely driven by the first presidential debate.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine — The pandemic isn't keeping the health care industry down.
  2. Business: A pandemic-era Black Friday will try to spread out shopping crowds.
  3. Sports: The impact of college sports cuts on student athletes.
  4. World: Italy and U.K report record coronavirus surges.
Scott Rosenberg
4 hours ago - Technology

Facebook, Twitter clamp down on New York Post's Hunter Biden story

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday took steps to limit the circulation of a New York Post story about Hunter Biden, deploying throttles that have been built in an effort to avoid repeating mistakes of 2016.

Why it matters: In the run-up to November's election, online platforms have designed circuit breakers to limit the spread of hacked emails and foreign meddling. In 2016, such material helped shape the political fight, and social media took much of the blame.

