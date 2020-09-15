1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scientific American backs Biden in first endorsement in 175-year history

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Scientific American backed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Tuesday — marking the first time the publication has made a presidential endorsement in its 175-year history.

The big picture: The magazine's editors excoriated President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic in an op-ed — arguing that he "rejects evidence and science," contributing to the country's death toll of nearly 200,000.

  • The editors wrote that Trump has weakened environmental protections and health care policy, along with attacking researchers and the nation's public science agencies.
  • The piece contrasts that with Biden's plan to spend $2 trillion on an emissions-free power sector by 2035 and his commitment to developing alternative energy sources.

What they're saying: "The pandemic would strain any nation and system, but Trump's rejection of evidence and public health measures have been catastrophic in the U.S," the editors wrote.

  • "Joe Biden, in contrast, comes prepared with plans to control COVID-19, improve health care, reduce carbon emissions and restore the role of legitimate science in policy making," they added.

Scientific American's bottom line: "Although Trump and his allies have tried to create obstacles that prevent people from casting ballots safely in November, either by mail or in person, it is crucial that we surmount them and vote."

  • "It's time to move Trump out and elect Biden, who has a record of following the data and being guided by science."

