Chicago Teachers Union approves deal to reopen schools

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

The Chicago Teachers Union approved a tentative agreement with the city to get the nation's third-largest school district on the "path to reopening school classrooms safely," the union announced on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The agreement ends a dispute between the union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot and will likely avert a strike by Chicago's teachers, per AP. Lightfoot had said it was safe to return to school with protocols in place, while the union contended the city was not doing enough to protect teachers.

  • The deal sets new standards on "accommodations, vaccinations, delayed re-opening, school closing metrics, and more," CTU president Jesse Sharkey wrote in a statement to members following the vote.
  • The union said 13,681 members voted to approve the plan and 6,585 voted against it.

What they're saying: "Let me be clear. This plan is not what any of us deserve," Sharkey wrote to members. "Not us. Not our students. Not their families."

  • "This agreement represents where we should have started months ago, not where this has landed. That is a stain on the record of their administration."
  • "In a humane system, we would have used this as a beginning to build out real equity for school communities that had been starved of resources and equity decades before the pandemic hit."

A city spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

What's next: Pre-K and special education students can return to the classroom Thursday, per CBS. Elementary school students can return on March 1, middle schoolers on March 8. Plans for high school students were not announced.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
17 hours ago - Podcasts

Teachers union president walks back vaccination requirement

Randi Weingarten, president of America's second-largest teachers union, told the Axios Re:Cap podcast that she "was wrong" to say in September she'd support requiring in-school teachers to take a COVID-19 vaccine once readily available.

What she's saying: Weingarten now says that while she thinks teachers should take the vaccine she believes too many people have been scared off by misinformation.

Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Health

FDA grants emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly COVID antibody drug

Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The FDA announced Tuesday it has issued an emergency use authorization for a new combination antibody drug from Eli Lilly that can treat mild to moderate COVID-19.

Why it matters: The treatment contains bamlanivimab and etesevima which, administered together, can reduce the risk of hospitalizations and death by 70%, per an FDA statement. It can be used on patients at high risk of developing severe illnesses.

Axios
17 hours ago - Podcasts

Teachers union president Randi Weingarten on reopening schools

Three-quarters of America’s K-12 public schools are either closed or partially closed right now. Even if the White House manages to open up the vaccine bottlenecks and get a new economic stimulus passed with money for in-school COVID-19 testing and HVAC updates, ultimately, schools being open or closed comes down to negotiations between local school departments and their teachers unions.

Axios Re:Cap digs into those negotiations, what will happen this semester once teachers have vaccination access and what next fall could look like with American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten.