Chicago Teachers Union approves deal to reopen schools

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images
The Chicago Teachers Union approved a tentative agreement with the city to get the nation's third-largest school district on the "path to reopening school classrooms safely," the union announced on Wednesday.
Why it matters: The agreement ends a dispute between the union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot and will likely avert a strike by Chicago's teachers, per AP. Lightfoot had said it was safe to return to school with protocols in place, while the union contended the city was not doing enough to protect teachers.
- The deal sets new standards on "accommodations, vaccinations, delayed re-opening, school closing metrics, and more," CTU president Jesse Sharkey wrote in a statement to members following the vote.
- The union said 13,681 members voted to approve the plan and 6,585 voted against it.
What they're saying: "Let me be clear. This plan is not what any of us deserve," Sharkey wrote to members. "Not us. Not our students. Not their families."
- "This agreement represents where we should have started months ago, not where this has landed. That is a stain on the record of their administration."
- "In a humane system, we would have used this as a beginning to build out real equity for school communities that had been starved of resources and equity decades before the pandemic hit."
A city spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment.
What's next: Pre-K and special education students can return to the classroom Thursday, per CBS. Elementary school students can return on March 1, middle schoolers on March 8. Plans for high school students were not announced.