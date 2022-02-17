Sign up for our daily briefing

Indiana school's reported Black History Month opt-out option draws ire

Axios

Photo: Jon Cherry via Getty Images

An Indiana public school has become embroiled in controversy after a school counselor reportedly sent a letter to parents giving them the option to opt their children out of Black History Month lessons.

Why it matters: The Indiana case comes as some states impose new restrictions on diversity education under the guise of banning the teaching of critical race theory.

How it happened: In the letter posted to Twitter, Sprunica Elementary School counselor Benjamin White wrote that he will be teaching lessons related to "equity, caring, and understanding differences" in the next two weeks.

  • "Studies show that students who have a greater understanding of diversity in the classroom and outside world will demonstrate improved learning outcomes such as improved grades, better peer relationships, and greater career success later on."
  • "If you would like to opt your child out for receiving these lessons, then sign the form below and have your child return it to the school," the letter states at the bottom.
  • 97% of the school's 237 students are white, per data from the state's Department of Education.

The latest: Brown County Schools Superintendent Emily Tracy acknowledged the letter in a message to students, families and staff on Wednesday.

  • The district is gathering more information on what happened, Tracy said, adding that "we support teaching about the facts in our history including historical injustices."
  • In an email to IndyStar, Tracy said district policy does not allow an opt-out option for required curriculum, including social studies and history. "Any decision related to parental consent and curriculum determinations are made in accordance with the law," she wrote.
  • White and Tracy did not immediately return requests for comment.

Worth noting: The Indiana House has already passed a bill to restrict what teachers are allowed to say about race, politics and history in the classroom, IndyStar reports. The legislation is now with the state Senate.

The big picture: Since last year, 14 states have imposed such restrictions through legislation, executive actions or commission votes, an Education Week analysis found.

  • In addition, 35 states have introduced bills or taken other steps to restrict teaching critical race theory  a concept that focuses on the legacy of systemic racism — or limit how teachers can discuss racism and sexism.

What they're saying: "It’s so anti-intellectual. It’s so rigidly closed. It’s almost an effort to keep people walled off from the past," Yale historian David Blight told Axios after hearing about the Indiana opt-out controversy.

  • "I mean, do we give parents an option to opt-out about learning biology? Do we give them an option about learning mathematics? How about an option for learning to read and write?"
  • History has always been a controversial subject because it’s about competing narratives about the past, said Blight, the author of the Pulitzer-winning biography "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom."

Go deeper

Lachlan MarkayJonathan Swan
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP tensions boil over Trump's fundraising tactics

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Donald Trump's spamming of Republican donors could kneecap party efforts to build a steady funding stream for future elections and compete with Democratic fundraising, top GOP officials are privately warning.

Why it matters: The former president's decision to bombard donors with numerous daily emails and texts is sucking up record sums. Four top GOP digital strategists tell Axios it's also imperiling efforts to build a sustainable, grassroots base of financial support for anyone not named Trump.

Go deeper (5 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. says Russia's claims of troop withdrawal were "false"

Photo: Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. now believes that Russia's claims that it is withdrawing troops from near Ukraine are "false," and that Moscow has in fact increased its presence on the border "by as many as 7,000 troops" in recent days, a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday.

Why it matters: The explosive claim suggests that Vladimir Putin publicly offered to reopen negotiations "while privately mobilizing for war," the official said.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
4 hours ago - World

Scoop: Israel asks Russia to help evacuate Israelis if it invades Ukraine

Israeli PM Bennett (left) with Russia's President Putin. Photo: Yevgeney Biyatov/Sputnik via Getty

A senior Israeli official stressed in a call with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, Israel will need assistance from Moscow to get its citizens and diplomats out, two senior Israeli officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The message shows just how seriously the Israeli government is taking the threat of an all-out Russian invasion. While 3,000 Israeli citizens have evacuated since Sunday, the Israeli government believes around 10,000 remain in Ukraine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow