State and local education employment is down 8.8% in October compared with 2019. That's education's lowest national jobs total in 20 years, according to an analysis out Tuesday from Pew Charitable Trusts.

Why it matters: With school closures, temporary layoffs and positions left unfilled in the new school year, the education workforce has been one of the hardest hit amid the pandemic.

The big picture: In addition to teachers, non-instructional positions like bus drivers, food service personnel and other support staff bore the brunt of the losses as schools shifted to distance learning.

By the numbers: Nevada (-19%), West Virginia (-14%) and Florida (-13%) recorded the largest education job declines from a year ago.

North Dakota and Utah were the only states reporting gains in local education jobs.

Private sector jobs dropped 6.2% year over year.

Public colleges and universities experienced a sharper drop in employment of 13.7%. Still, this loss represents only about half of what K-12 experienced.

What to watch: A significant portion of job losses may bounce back when students physically return to classrooms, or if Congress decides to approve additional funding for education, per Pew's report.

