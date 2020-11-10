Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The worst year for education jobs since 2000

Data: Pew Charitable Trusts; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

State and local education employment is down 8.8% in October compared with 2019. That's education's lowest national jobs total in 20 years, according to an analysis out Tuesday from Pew Charitable Trusts.

Why it matters: With school closures, temporary layoffs and positions left unfilled in the new school year, the education workforce has been one of the hardest hit amid the pandemic.

The big picture: In addition to teachers, non-instructional positions like bus drivers, food service personnel and other support staff bore the brunt of the losses as schools shifted to distance learning.

By the numbers: Nevada (-19%), West Virginia (-14%) and Florida (-13%) recorded the largest education job declines from a year ago.

  • North Dakota and Utah were the only states reporting gains in local education jobs.
  • Private sector jobs dropped 6.2% year over year.
  • Public colleges and universities experienced a sharper drop in employment of 13.7%. Still, this loss represents only about half of what K-12 experienced.

What to watch: A significant portion of job losses may bounce back when students physically return to classrooms, or if Congress decides to approve additional funding for education, per Pew's report.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Nov 9, 2020 - Economy & Business

The jobs recovery remains far from complete

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy added more jobs than expected last month — 638,000 — marking the sixth month of consecutive declines in the unemployment rate, but there are still 10 million fewer jobs filled than there were in February.

What they're saying: "The combination of elevated unemployment and part-time employment and low participation all point to significant slack in the labor market," economists at Jefferies write in a note to clients.

Axios
Updated 48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: The best coronavirus news so far — Coronavirus won't disappear, even with a vaccine.
  3. States: When a red state is overwhelmed.
  4. World: Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions for five hard-hit regions.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook says 6% of the content its users see is political

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook Tuesday said that political content makes up only about 6% of what users actually see on its platform.

Why it matters: The new number is meant to provide context for reports that have focused on the viral popularity of conservative political content on Facebook.

