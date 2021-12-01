Sign up for our daily briefing

How to grow the economy with biology

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A new report makes the economic and environmental case for the U.S. investing billions of dollars to build what is known as the bioeconomy.

Why it matters: Transitioning to bio-based food, fuel, materials and more could sharply reduce carbon emissions and provide a foundation for a more sustainable manufacturing economy.

  • But while the U.S. is a world leader in biotech, it lags behind on the infrastructure and support needed to scale those innovations, the report finds.

By the numbers: A preliminary report from the Schmidt Futures Bioeconomy Task Force, which Axios was given early access to, calculates that the biology-based economy was already generating $960 billion in economic activity in 2016 — 5% of U.S. GDP.

  • But should the U.S. invest billions in bioeconomy research and manufacturing, it has the potential to create more than a million new jobs, keep $260 billion in economic activity from going overseas, and reduce annual CO2 emissions by 450 million tons.
  • "We believe that interdisciplinarity is the key to unlocking the next generation of scientific breakthroughs and because of this, we invest in high-risk, high-reward research like the bioeconomy which has the potential to improve the lives of everyone across the globe," says Eric Braverman, CEO of Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic initiative founded by Eric and Wendy Schmidt that focuses on promising early science bets.

Between the lines: While much of the attention on biotech tends to focus on medicine or fuel, some of the most promising applications involve using biological engineering to make fabrics, replace materials like plastics currently made with petrochemicals, and make farming more sustainable.

The catch: "What's missing is the next step, the lack of basic research into understanding the science of manufacturing and the science of biomanufacturing," says Andrea Hodgson, a fellow at Schmidt Futures and co-leader of its bioeconomy program.

  • Most bioscience research in the U.S. is curiosity-driven, rather than application driven, the report finds, leaving the country at risk of falling behind the E.U. and China in actually translating biotechnology into economic value.
  • "We don't want to go the way of the semiconductor industry," where innovation at home doesn't translate to domestic industry, says Mary Maxon, a senior fellow at Schmidt Futures who also co-leads its bioeconomy program.

What to watch: The report recommends that the government invest $600 million over five years in a Bioproduction Science Initiative overseen by the National Science Foundation, as well as another $1.2 billion in bioproduction infrastructure and public-private partnerships to scale development.

The bottom line: "The investments are needed to solve today's problems and set the course for a truly circular economy in the future, ensuring the U.S. keeps the competitive edge on biotech," says Maxon.

Axios
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans threaten to shut down government over vaccine mandates

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) in the Capitol in November 2020. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Conservative Republicans in the House and Senate are planning to force a government shutdown Friday to deny funding needed to enforce the Biden administration's vaccine mandates on the private sector, according to Politico.

Why it matters: Congress has until the end of the week to pass a stopgap measure to extend funding into 2022, though objection from a small group of Republicans could shut down the government.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Electric car prices could go up before they come down

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The secret to affordable electric vehicles is cheaper batteries. But after years of falling prices, battery costs are now headed in the wrong direction.

Why it matters: Costlier batteries could drive up the price of electric vehicles — threatening the auto industry's transition away from fossil fuels, and, in turn, society's fight against climate change.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Supreme Court's abortion showdown arrives

Protesters gather at the Supreme Court during arguments about the Texas abortion law Nov. 1. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Supreme Court will debate today whether to overturn Roe v. Wade, and neither side is trying to lower the stakes — or to make today’s case anything less than a referendum on Roe’s very survival.

The big picture: Conventional wisdom, on both the left and right, says the court is likely to chip away at abortion rights without overturning its precedents outright. But neither side has spent much time trying to help the justices thread that needle.

Go deeper (2 min. read)

