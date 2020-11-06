Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Scaramucci: Biden would find common ground with Republicans

Axios' Courtenay Brown (left) and former White House communciations director Anthony Scaramucci. Photo: Axios

Joe Biden, if elected president, would work to find common ground with longtime former colleague Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R), former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Friday at an Axios virtual event.

Why it matters: With little chance of Democrats controlling the Senate, fears of continued congressional gridlock have run high, but Scaramucci predicated Biden would deliver “actionable results” alongside Republicans.

What he’s saying: Biden is a “very centrist” person and can heal the country, especially now that both parties are ready to show they can overcome their differences, Scaramucci said. He predicted these actions:

  • A bipartisan stimulus plan is “certainly” a guarantee, given the nation’s current needs.
  • Infrastructure and education are also on the table.
  • “There's lots of common ground out there where you don't have to beat each other's brains in and trigger each other,” he said.

Context: Scaramucci served as White House communications director for 10 days in 2017 before falling out with President Trump, and advised the Biden campaign during the election.

Axios
Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus.
  4. Sports: NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  5. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
Glen JohnsonHans Nichols
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A 50-50 Senate: Democrats in power but not control

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If Joe Biden wins the presidency, he could end up with a 50-50 Senate split — an outcome giving Democrats formal control of the upper chamber but also empowering individual senators greatly and requiring a procedural feat to abolish the 60-vote filibuster rule.

Why it matters: A President Biden would need a Senate majority to make good on many of his campaign promises.

Stef W. Kight
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's odds of winning through a recount are nearly impossible

Data: FairVote; Table: Axios Visuals

The Trump campaign says it will seek recounts in several key states, but that's highly unlikely to change the outcome.

Why it matters: Statewide recounts have historically only changed electoral margins by an average 430 votes, according to the nonpartisan election reform group FairVote. Joe Biden's lead in several states is thin, but it's not that thin.

