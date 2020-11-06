Joe Biden, if elected president, would work to find common ground with longtime former colleague Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R), former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Friday at an Axios virtual event.

Why it matters: With little chance of Democrats controlling the Senate, fears of continued congressional gridlock have run high, but Scaramucci predicated Biden would deliver “actionable results” alongside Republicans.

What he’s saying: Biden is a “very centrist” person and can heal the country, especially now that both parties are ready to show they can overcome their differences, Scaramucci said. He predicted these actions:

A bipartisan stimulus plan is “certainly” a guarantee, given the nation’s current needs.

Infrastructure and education are also on the table.

“There's lots of common ground out there where you don't have to beat each other's brains in and trigger each other,” he said.

Context: Scaramucci served as White House communications director for 10 days in 2017 before falling out with President Trump, and advised the Biden campaign during the election.

