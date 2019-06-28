Scammers flock to buy Libra web domains

With Facebook's announcing its Libra cryptocurrency, scammers have flocked to purchase domains that could easily be mistaken for legitimate Libra sites, say threat intelligence group Digital Shadows.
The big picture: Not all of the roughly 250 Libra and 100 Calibra sites that were registered within 24 hours of Facebook's June 18 announcement are scams.
- "A lot of them are parked domains," said Digital Shadows' Harrison Van Riper, but the company has already found several sites deliberately trying to trick consumers into giving up cash.
Background: If regulators let Libra launch, Facebooks' entry into cryptocurrency will be released in 2020. The company will also offer a cryptocurrency holding service, known as a wallet, called Calibra.
Details: Digital Shadows has found several sites that copy the formatting of Facebook's own Libra site, sites selling access to the still unreleased cryptocurrency, and one that decided to give up midway through its scam. ("[S]orry Zuck. All funds are refunded," read a goodbye message.)
What they're saying: A Facebook spokesperson emailed: “We’re aware of the issue and will work with the Libra Association to take appropriate action.”