Scammers flock to buy Libra web domains

Background: If regulators let Libra launch, Facebooks' entry into cryptocurrency will be released in 2020. The company will also offer a cryptocurrency holding service, known as a wallet, called Calibra.

Details: Digital Shadows has found several sites that copy the formatting of Facebook's own Libra site, sites selling access to the still unreleased cryptocurrency, and one that decided to give up midway through its scam. ("[S]orry Zuck. All funds are refunded," read a goodbye message.)

What they're saying: A Facebook spokesperson emailed: “We’re aware of the issue and will work with the Libra Association to take appropriate action.”