Saving the oceans for the future

Bryan Walsh

A humpback whale dives. Photo: M Swiet Productions

A new scientific review found that marine life has been rebounding in recent years thanks to conservation efforts and that the oceans could be fully restored by mid-century.

Why it matters: The oceans cover almost two-thirds of the Earth's surface, yet for too long we've treated the waters as a dumping ground.

The oceans are not in great shape. Coral reefs are bleaching, fish are being fished out and microplastics are spoiling the water. Despite that ill treatment, the oceans are more resilient than we thought — and humans have helped.

  • Researchers in Nature found that the proportion of marine species threatened with extinction dropped from 18% in 2000 to 11.4% in 2019, thanks in part to conservation efforts.
  • The review authors reported that oceans could be fully restored by 2050 by focusing on rebuilding marine habitats and fighting climate change.

The bottom line: Saving the oceans won't be cheap — the Nature researchers estimate it could cost $10 billion to $20 billion a year. But the benefits could be 10 times that much, and might just be priceless.

Rebecca Falconer

U.S. Marine first in Virginia to test positive for coronavirus

Fort Belvoir in Virginia. Photo: Tex Jobe/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/Wikimedia Commons

A U.S. Marine in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, has become the first person in the state to contract the novel coronavirus, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement via Twitter on Saturday evening.

The big picture: The Marine was being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital after recently returning from overseas, where he was on official business, Hoffman said. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the White House have been briefed on the case. On Friday, a U.S. Navy sailor stationed in Naples, Italy, became the first in Europe to test positive for the virus. An American soldier stationed in South Korea was quarantined on Feb. 25 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Amy Harder

How climate change and wildlife influence the coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The good news is, climate change is not directly at play with the coronavirus. The bad news: we humans are still root drivers in pandemics like this one.

Driving the news: Buying, selling and consuming wild animals, such as at the Wuhan, China, market where this novel coronavirus is believed to have originated, is increasingly spreading deadly infectious diseases, experts say.

Amy Harder

Side effect of a pandemic: A brief glimpse at cleaner skies and water

Photos: Images from Twitter (@Kaveri and @soandso), NASA

As millions of humans stay home around the world, pollution is alleviating — temporarily.

Why it matters: Images of clear skies over China and California, or fish swimming in in Venice’s canals, are a glimpse of what it might look like if we took better care of the Earth. But, as much as people seem to love sharing those images now, none of it's likely to last.

