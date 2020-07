There are around half a million independent restaurants in America, but upwards of 85% of them could go out of business without some sort of direct aid from Congress.

Axios Re:Cap digs into whether restaurants will be helped in the next round of economic stimulus. Our guests include Ivy Mix, a renowned bartender, co-owner of Leyenda in Brooklyn and author of "Spirits of Latin America," and Steven Soderbergh, the Oscar-winning film director who owns spirit brand Singani 63.