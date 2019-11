This week, the International Energy Agency will unveil its closely watched annual World Energy Outlook.

IEA's three main scenarios project future demand through 2040 based on existing policies, on announced plans, and on a world with policies aligned with the Paris agreement goals.

Why it matters: The timing of peak demand has big repercussions for the planet, and the strategy and future of oil producers.

The big picture: The prospectus makes the case that Aramco is very nicely positioned to increase market share in a world where global thirst for oil is flat or declining.

They argue that their comparatively low per-barrel production costs and emissions give them an edge.

The 658-page document sees Saudi crude, condensate and natural gas liquid supplies growing through at least 2050.

But, but, but: Bloomberg's Liam Denning connects the dots between the upcoming Aramco IPO and the flop of Brazil's big offshore auction late last week, which he notes is a sign of "expectations on the part of many investors that oil has entered its twilight years."

Plus, while the prospectus is largely meant to promote the company ahead of the offering, the various disclosures on climate-related risk state, "Climate change concerns and impacts could reduce global demand for hydrocarbons and hydrocarbon-based products and could cause the Company to incur costs or invest additional capital."

