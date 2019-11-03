Saudi Arabia approves IPO of oil giant Aramco

Per Axios' Ben Geman, "offering a small slice of the company is designed to raise tens of billions of dollars to fund the kingdom's economic diversification efforts. But the plan to list up to 5% of Aramco has been beset with delays since the crown prince first made the announcement in 2016."

The big picture: Bloomberg and Reuters first reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave the green light on Friday for what could potentially be the world's biggest IPO, after spending over three years considering the action.

Between the lines: Aramco shares will be first traded on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange and other stocks will later be put on a foreign exchange, AP reports.

Aramco is aiming for a valuation of $2 trillion valuation, though "some analysts see about $1.5 trillion as more realistic," Bloomberg notes.

Sources told Reuters Aramco "could sell 1%-2% of its shares on the local bourse, raising as much $20 billion-$40 billion."

