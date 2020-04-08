9 mins ago - World

Saudi Arabia announces Yemen ceasefire

Dave Lawler

Houthi fighters take cover. Photo: Stringer/Getty Images

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has announced a two-week ceasefire in support of a UN-led peace initiative, AP reports.

Why it matters: There's little to show for five years of war in Yemen beyond one of the world's most dire humanitarian crises, which would only deepen in the event of a coronavirus outbreak. Sources told Reuters the virus was a driving factor behind the ceasefire, which could pave the war for peace talks in the coming days.

The backstory: The Houthis overthrew Yemen's Saudi-aligned president in late 2014, after which Saudi Arabia and several allies began a fierce bombing campaign.

  • The Saudi-led campaign in Yemen, waged with American-made weapons, has been widely criticized internationally due to its high civilian death toll and massive humanitarian crisis that has put millions on the brink of famine.
  • Despite efforts in Congress to suspend U.S. support to the coalition, the Trump administration has continued to back the Saudis, in part due to links between the Houthis and Iran.
  • Back-channel talks last year between the Saudis and Houthis had led to a reduction in violence, though casualties have spiked recently, per AP.

The latest: The Saudi proposal envisions "a nationwide ceasefire, including halting all air, ground and naval hostilities, and for the parties to ensure compliance by forces on frontlines," per Reuters.

  • The Houthi position on the offer is not yet known, though a spokesman had previously said the group had presented the UN with a framework for "a political dialogue and a transitional period" in the country.

Go deeper

Ben Geman

Oil surges on Trump claim of major Saudi-Russia oil supply deal

Photo: Mandel Ngan//AFP via Getty Images

Oil prices surged Thursday after President Trump tweeted that Saudi Arabia and Russia were preparing to jointly cut oil production, but then gave back much of the gain as neither country offered confirmation of his claims.

But, but, but: Saudi Arabia said in a statement it's calling for an "urgent meeting" of the OPEC+ and a group of other countries, including Russia.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Fadel Allassan

House passes resolution to curb Trump's war powers against Iran

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The House of Representatives voted 227-186 on Wednesday in favor of a resolution that would limit President Trump's ability to direct military action against Iran without authorization from Congress.

Why it matters: It's a bipartisan rebuke of the president's foreign policy toward Iran that has now been passed in both the House and Senate. The bill, which is expected to be vetoed by Trump, was first introduced in the wake of the president's decision to order a strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, bringing the U.S. to the brink of war with Iran.

Go deeperArrowMar 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ben Geman

Trump hints at U.S. posture in global oil talks

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Monday that OPEC has not explicitly asked him to press U.S. oil companies to cut production, but he added that U.S. output is slated to fall due to market forces as demand collapses.

Why it matters: The comments suggest how the U.S. could offer de facto participation in a wider international production-cutting deal, even though top-down mandates are not part of the U.S. market system.

Go deeperArrowApr 6, 2020 - Energy & Environment