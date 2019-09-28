Saudi Arabia opens doors to tourists in effort to wean economy off oil

The Saudi government on Friday announced details of a new tourist visa program that will allow foreigners to visit the Gulf kingdom for up to 90 days at a time, the Financial Times reports.

Why it matters: This is the first time that Saudi Arabia will allow foreigners to visit for the sole purpose of tourism and comes amid a broader push to reduce the country's reliance on oil money, NBC News notes. Visas were previously limited mostly to business travelers and the millions of Muslim worshippers who make the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca each year.