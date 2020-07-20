Saudi Arabia's King Salman is hospitalized

Photo: Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Arabia's royal council/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Saudia Arabia's King Salman, 84, was hospitalized Monday for tests after suffering gallbladder inflammation, heightening speculation about his health, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Why it matters: Salman's successor looks to be his son, 34-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). While MBS has moved to showcase himself as a modernizer to Western allies, he has also presided over wide-ranging crackdowns of Saudi elites and the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khasgoggi.