51 mins ago - World

Saudi Arabia's King Salman is hospitalized

Photo: Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Arabia's royal council/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Saudia Arabia's King Salman, 84, was hospitalized Monday for tests after suffering gallbladder inflammation, heightening speculation about his health, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Salman's successor looks to be his son, 34-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). While MBS has moved to showcase himself as a modernizer to Western allies, he has also presided over wide-ranging crackdowns of Saudi elites and the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khasgoggi.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
14 mins ago - Health

World-leading Oxford coronavirus vaccine produces immune response

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, perhaps the most promising candidate currently in development, appears to be safe and produces an immune response, according to preliminary findings published in the Lancet.

Why it matters: The race is on to get a vaccine approved and into circulation. A separate report published today finds that a Chinese candidate also produces an immune response, while American biotech firm Moderna revealed last week that its candidate produces a strong immune response.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The economic activism of the civil rights movement

Screenshot of a tweet from Martin Luther King's daughter Bernice King showing a photo of C.T. Vivian, Joseph E. Lowery, John Lewis and Andrew Young.

With the deaths of Presidential Medal of Freedom honorees John Lewis and Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian on Friday following the death of honoree Joseph E. Lowery in March, the world has lost three vanguard leaders who conceived and led a revolutionary movement that changed the U.S. forever.

Why it matters: As fewer of these men remain to tell the story of how they engineered the civil rights movement, it's important to remember the economic and strategic vision that fueled it.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
3 hours ago - Sports

The NFL no longer has the luxury of time

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

When the pandemic arrived and upended the world, the NFL was the only major American sports league with the luxury of time.

The big picture: The clock has now run out and on the eve of training camp, it's still remarkably unclear what the preseason and regular season will look like, particularly in regards to health and safety.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow