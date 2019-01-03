Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for 5 in Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabian state media announced Thursday that the kingdom plans to seek the death penalty against five suspects in the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, the AP reports.

The big picture: Saudi Arabia has felt immense international pressure regarding its response to Khashoggi's death, especially following revelations that the assassination may have been overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. And it's sure to face even more scrutiny regarding this ongoing court case — as very few details, including the identities and alleged motives of the suspects, have been made public.

