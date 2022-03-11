Satellite images show before and after of devastating floods in Queensland
The flooding in Australia is so extensive it's easy to spot via satellites.
Driving the news: Planet Labs captured the transformation of the environment in and around the deluged Gold Coast city of Coolangatta, Australia, from mid-February to early March.
Zoom in: The brown shading seen in the "after" image indicates flooded areas, with sediment-filled runoff extending into the ocean.
The big picture: Scenes of flash flooding turning city streets and country streams into raging rivers have played out from Queensland, including Australia’s third-largest city of Brisbane, south to New South Wales, including Sydney.
- So far, at least 22 people have perished in the floods, and tens of thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes.
