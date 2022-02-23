Sign up for our daily briefing

Sanofi Pasteur pushes for high-dose flu shot recommendation

Tina Reed
Tina Reed, author of Vitals

Photo Illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Advisors to the CDC will consider today whether to clarify flu vaccine guidelines and for the first time recommend a "high-dose" shot over a standard dose for seniors.

Why it matters: Even amid the pandemic, flu remains a major public health threat, especially for adults older than 65.

Driving the news: Sanofi Pasteur is pushing the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to state a "clear preference" for its Fluzone high-dose vaccine products for adults over 65 in time to factor into federal guidance for the 2022-23 flu season.

  • The product is the only licensed high-dose inactivated flu vaccine in the U.S. for those 65 and older.
  • ACIP currently recommends all adults get flu vaccines, but does not indicate a preference for the high-dose version.

Between the lines: Standard shots only reduce the risk of flu illness between 40% and 60% among the overall population when vaccines are well-matched to circulating flu viruses.

  • A clinical trial found seniors who received a high-dose vaccine had 24 fewer flu illnesses compared to those who received the standard-dose vaccine.
  • It's estimated that between 50% and 70% of seasonal flu-related hospitalizations occur among people 65 and older.

What they're saying: "There's a better understanding of what these severe complications are for the flu," Michael Greenberg, North American medical head for Sanofi-Pasteur, told Axios.

  • "We have good data now that shows influenza increases the risk for a heart attack by about tenfold or a stroke by about eightfold. Or if you're diabetic, you've got a 75% chance, if you get the flu, that it'll throw off your blood sugar control."

The bottom line: ACIP recommendations have a bearing not only on what patients are seeking or doctors recommend, but what Medicare or commercial insurers pay for without cost-sharing — and what vaccine orders ultimately get placed for the next flu season.

Zachary Basu
11 mins ago - World

Ukraine to declare 30-day state of emergency

Ukrainian President Zelensky attends a military drill outside the city of Rivne, in northern Ukraine. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of a possible large-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's government has introduced a 30-day state of emergency, called up military reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 and voted to allow ordinary civilians to carry firearms.

Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he does not expect an "all-out war against Ukraine" but that he will "put Ukraine on a war footing" if there is a "broad escalation" from Russia. This is what a war footing looks like.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

The green talent gap is widening

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Demand for "green talent" is expanding across all industries — not just in what we think of as environmental sectors — but there aren't enough workers with the skills to fill those positions, according to new research from LinkedIn.

Why it matters: Companies and government leaders will need to step up efforts to equip workers with the skills needed to help employers be more environmentally friendly and achieve their ambitious climate goals.

Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

UN: Wildfire risk to jump 30% by 2050 due to global warming and land use

A firefighter from San Diego saves an American flag as flames consume a home in Greenville, California, in August during the Dixie Fire, the second-largest wildfire ever recorded in the state. Photo: Josh Edelso/AFP via Getty Images

Destructive wildfires like the ones that have ravaged the U.S. West Coast in the past couple years are set to become 50% more common by the end of this century, the UN warns in a new report.

Driving the news: Global warming and land-use change would make wildfires more frequent and intense, with a 14% increase by 2030 and a 30% rise by 2050 projected, according to the study, published Wednesday by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and the environmental nonprofit GRID-Arendal.

