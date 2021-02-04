Sign up for our daily briefing

Sana Biotechnology raises largest-ever IPO for preclinical biotech company

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Sana Biotechnology, a Seattle gene regulation startup led by several co-founders of Juno Therapeutics, raised $588 million in its IPO. The company priced 23.5 million shares at $25, for a fully diluted market value of around $4.9 billion.

Why it matters: It's the largest-ever IPO for a preclinical biotech company.

Details: Sana will list on the Nasdaq (SANA). It had raised $865 million in VC funding, including last summer at a $2.8 billion valuation, from firms like Arch Venture Partners (27.5% pre-IPO stake), Flagship Pioneering (21.4%), CPPIB (6.8%) and F-Prime Capital (5.1%).

The bottom line: "The IPO is coming less than three years after it was founded — a milestone that on average usually occurs more than eight years after initial VC financing. Juno Therapeutics was even faster to IPO [raising $265m], since it filed to go public in 2014, 16 months after its founding. Juno was sold to Celgene for $9 billion in 2018," GeekWire writes.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Big Tech antitrust concerns spur bipartisan momentum in Congress

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democrats and Republicans might have found an area of sincere, bipartisan unity: making it harder for Big Tech companies to complete mergers and acquisitions.

Why it matters: This is a mixed bag for tech startups. On the one hand, it could slow the growth of mega-platforms, thus giving startups more breathing room. On the other hand, it could limit liquidity options.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Merck CEO Ken Frazier is stepping down

Outgoing Merck CEO Ken Frazier. Photo: Bess Adler/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Merck’s Ken Frazier, one of just four Black CEOs in the Fortune 500, will retire on June 30.

Why it matters: His departure leaves just three Black people atop America’s 500 largest companies (assuming no other Black chiefs are named by then).

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

CNN boss Jeff Zucker says he'll stay until end of 2021

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said on a staff-wide call Thursday morning that he plans to stay with the network until his contract expires at the end of 2021.

Why it matters: Zucker's tenure at CNN has been debated among media insiders for years. The TV boss has reportedly been eyeing an exit from the network for some time.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow