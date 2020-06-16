San Francisco sues DoorDash over driver classification

San Francisco's district attorney has filed a lawsuit against food delivery company DoorDash, accusing the company of misclassifying its drivers as contractors instead of employees.

Why it matters: This is the latest attempt by elected officials to force gig economy companies to re-label their workers. In May, California's attorney general, along with DA's from three cities sued Lyft and Uber over similar issues.

From DoorDash:

Now more than ever, Californians from all walks of life look to DoorDash for flexible earnings opportunities, working on average a few hours per week. Throughout the pandemic, DoorDash has supported Dashers on and off the road with free safety equipment, telemedicine, earnings replacement, and more. Today’s action seeks to disrupt the essential services Dashers provide, stripping hundreds of thousands of students, teachers, parents, retirees and other Californians of valuable work opportunities, depriving local restaurants of desperately needed revenue, and making it more difficult for consumers to receive prepared food, groceries, and other essentials safely and reliably. We will fight to continue providing Dashers the flexible earning opportunities they say they want in these challenging times.

— Max Rettig, DoorDash Global Head of Public Policy

Go deeper: