San Francisco skyscraper is tilting 3 inches per year

Engineers are working to stabilize a luxury San Francisco apartment building that is tilting about three inches per year, the AP reports.

Why it matters: At the current rate, the 58-story, 419-unit Millennium Tower is on track to reach a 40-inch tilt in a few years, which could render elevators and and plumbing unusable, according to AP.

Residents have sued the developer and designers regarding the troubled building.

The building, located on Mission Street in the city's financial district, opened to residents in 2009, according to NBC.

Details: The tower's foundation sits on sand soil and clay, which is compressing rapidly. Engineers on the project have proposed slashing the number of support piles and anchoring them into bedrock 250 below the structure to stabilize it.