Driving the news: On Wednesday, the measure was delayed for a year, primarily because it might as well have been written in crayon. For example, it wasn't clear if the "IPO tax" was exclusive to companies going public, or to all stock-based compensation.

But the really devilish detail might have been use of proceeds.

The original bill earmarked proceeds for affordable housing initiatives, with proponents arguing that newly minted tech millionaires exacerbate an already-acute problem.

This meant, per San Francisco rules, that it would have needed two-thirds of voter support to become law.

The revised/delayed bill will also allow proceeds to be used for general city purposes, thus lowering the passing threshold to a simple majority.

Expect to see final language within the next few weeks, and then on the 2020 ballot.