San Francisco to cap delivery fees charged to restaurants

San Francisco on Friday announced a temporary 15% cap on fees delivery companies can charge restaurants during the coronavirus crisis.

Why it matters: Food delivery has skyrocketed as residents remain confined in their homes except for essential trips. The service has become the primary source of revenue for restaurants as they can no longer serve on-site patrons.

Typically, third-party delivery companies charge fees to the customer and also take a commission from the restaurants.

Between the lines: While some companies have slashed fees for customers during the COVID-19 outbreak to incentivize them to order more, restaurants have complained that high fees eat into their already-reduced revenues.

Yes, but: Critics of such fee caps argue this leads to unintended consequences like lower incentives for the delivery companies to work with specific restaurants or in certain areas, change how they pay drivers, or shift fees to customers to make up for lost money (and potentially decreasing demand for delivery).