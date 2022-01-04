Sign up for our daily briefing

Game-streaming’s big year

Stephen Totilo

Samsung's new gaming hub, which supports game-streaming services. Screenshot: Samsung

2022 could be a breakthrough year for playing games without needing to own any hardware that can run them locally.

Driving the news: On Sunday, the crowd of megacorps pushing game-streaming tech got bigger, as Samsung announced that some of its TVs will support the Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now streaming apps later this year.

  • Those services let players run high-end games from the likes of Ubisoft or Take Two without the need of a high-end PC or console.
  • Utilizing a fast internet connection, players input commands via a controller, transmitting a signal to a remote server that is actually running the game.
  • The server then sends graphics and sound back to the player’s screen and speakers.

Between the lines: It’s not a new idea (see: OnLive in 2009), but it’s one with a huge array of major players now pushing the tech.

  • Microsoft: The company’s Cloud Gaming service now streams Xbox games to phones, tablets, PCs and Xbox consoles themselves, with support announced for smart TVs down the line.
  • Sony: Its PlayStation Now service lets players stream PlayStation games on consoles and PC. Now will be integrated into the company’s more popular PS Plus service this year, according to a recent Bloomberg report.
  • Nvidia: The PC gaming giant announced today that it is adding EA’s Battlefield games. The service also works with smartphones.
  • LG: The Samsung rival announced Stadia and GeForce Now support for its TVs last month, as The Verge noted.

Yes, but there are catches that will make this far trickier than the home video industry’s Netflix-fueled transition from DVDs to streaming a decade ago.

  • Slower connection speeds can result in lower-quality visuals. Worse, they can cause input lag, making games feel insufficiently responsive for some players.
  • Then there’s content. Third-party games are abundant on these services, but exclusive games that make the tech a must-try are rare.
  • Google, which made the biggest push to create streaming-exclusive games, bailed on those plans early last year.

What’s next: For gamers, the year is likely to be one of streaming epiphanies, as they realize that more of their devices can support the tech, if their internet is fast enough.

  • One key event: The release of major Xbox exclusives like the November-slated Starfield, which many PlayStation-only players badly want to play. Should that game also run on Microsoft’s cloud service, PlayStation fans will have an enticing option to sample the game there, rather than buy a $300+ Xbox.

Go deeper

Megan Farokhmanesh
Jan 3, 2022 - Technology

The year ahead in gaming

Image: Courtesy of Sony

As we kick off 2022, there are a handful of topics we expect to hear more about — from ongoing conversations about unions to increased interest in NFTs.

Why it matters: The big gaming stories of 2021 inform the trends that will continue into this new year.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ina FriedJoann Muller
Updated 22 mins ago - Technology

What's happened so far at CES 2022

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

While many tech companies have pulled out of an in-person presence this year, the CES show is going on, with thousands of companies still exhibiting and others shifting to an online-only approach to deliver their new products and announcements.

The big picture: The pandemic has been a huge challenge for product launch events, but a boon to demand for consumer electronics for both work and play. Here's the latest from CES — check back all week for more from the Axios tech team.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events "aren't of much concern"

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police chief said Tuesday that he is not concerned about security on the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot this Thursday.

Driving the news: "We're aware of several events that are planned for Thursday. Most of them aren't of much concern to us, there's no intelligence that indicates that there would be any problems," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow